Metro

CBN Orders PoS Operators To Register With CAC Before July 7

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 25 mins ago
0 1 minute read

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered all Point-of-Sale PoS operators in the country to register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) before July 7.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Corporate Affaiirs Commission CAC after a meeting between Fintechs and the Registrar-General/Chief Executive Officer, CAC, Hussaini Magaji (SAN) in Abuja on Monday, May 7.

The statement said the two-month timeline for the registration, which will expire on July 7, was not targeted at any groups or individuals but was “in line with legal requirements and the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

“The Corporate Affairs Commission and Fintech companies in Nigeria, better known as PoS operators, have agreed to a two-month timeline to register their agents, merchants, and individuals with the CAC in line with legal requirements and the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Corporate Affairs Commission and Fintech companies in Nigeria, better known as PoS operators, have agreed to a two-month timeline to register their agents, merchants, and individuals with the CAC in line with legal requirements and the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The agreement was reached today during a meeting between Fintechs and the Registrar-General, CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, in Abuja.”The CAC statement added

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 25 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers State Police Command Busts Serial Rapist Gangs Targeting , Online Victims

1 hour ago

FCE (T) Omoku Announces Appointment Of Acting Librarian

1 hour ago

Prof. Odu Mourns Demise Of Queen Daukoru

2 hours ago

Pandemonium In Port Harcourt School Over Alleged Assault Of Pupil

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button