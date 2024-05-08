Gov Fubara Says He’s Too Focused To Be Distracted

The Rivers state governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara has stated that he is too focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to be distracted by enemies of the state.

He also reaffirmed his determination to ensure that all the 23 local government areas benefit from his good governance.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, PhD when the Fubara support groups train arrived Emohua LGA for the thanksgiving service for the 2023 electoral and Supreme Court victory, the governor made it clear that the crowd of supporters everywhere in the state represents the said structures needed to win election anyday, anytime and urged them not to be intimidated or falter in their faith to his administration . He declared that their strength lies in the knowledge that they know what their opponents know, whereas they don’t know theirs.

He further illustrated that what is playing out in the state is like the case of King Solomon in the bible and the two mothers contesting the ownership of a baby.

“While the wicked mother wanted the baby to be divided, the real owner desired the baby to live and instead be given to the thief”.

Gov Fubara made it clear that Rivers people who actually mobilized support and voted him to victory are still with him and are ready to repeat the feat in 2027 and promised not to disappoint them under any situation.

The coordinator of the Simplified Movement Emohua LGA, Prince Charles Beke in his remarks apologised to governor Fubara on behalf of those of them who have been disrespectful to him and his office, saying that the development actually shows the kind of upbringing they had. He declared that their recalcitrant attitude does not change any thing as according to him the governor has a divine mandate. He assured that the huge crowd of supporters speaks volumes of the administration.

During the church service that preceded the political event, the Vicar of St. James ( Ang) church, Rumuji, Ven (Dr) Blessing Orji in his sermon preached on the importance of returning thanks unto God when he/she is favoured especially in the case of the judiciary which is not predictable even with one’s evidence. The clergy went further to advise politicians to endeavour to reach out to the less privileged in the society with their surplus as a way of expressing gratitude to God.

Both traditional and political leaders took their turn to give out their solidarity speeches at the event including the three wise men (as the three RSHA members supporting Gov Fubara are fondly called).

They all spoke on the need for the detractors to sheathe their swords and give governor Fubara the chance to concentrate on improving the well-being of Rivers people and residents.

They also spoke on the need for peace in the state for development purposes. The stakeholders also lauded the governor for his peaceful disposition which they noted is not cowardice

Highlight of the event was the march past of all the 14 wards of the local government where Hon David Omereji of ward 11 was adjudged the best mobilizer with over 1,000 supporters.

Another was the rendition from the Explicit Choir from Port Harcourt and Glorious Voice Choir of St. Peter’s (Ang) church, isiokpo.

In another development, another Support group, the FRIENDS OF FUBY (FOF) says they are ready to repeat their mobilization in the 2027 general election in order for the Governor Fubara to return for his second term in office to complete the good works he started in Rivers state.

Speaking with newsmen at the sideline of the event, Chief (Dr) Goodluck Nwobike, the Ikwerre and Emohua coordinator of the group assured the governor of their sustained support at all times.

He made it clear that the discovery and declaration of the additional revenue for the state confirms the governor’s display of Accountability, Integrity and Transparency that is needed for a leader to earn the people’s respect.

On the distraction of the defected assembly members, Sir Nwobike said it’s now clear why they were asked to defect to APC but said that their mission will fail as the Nigeria constitution is clear on their status.

He maintained that at the fullness of time, they will be shown the way out and their mischiefs will be corrected.

He used the opportunity to advise the governor never to lose sleep for them and their masters, assuring that Rivers people and Residents are with him.

Chief Nwobike who is one of the PDP stakeholders in Ward one , KELGA and former chairmanship aspirant for the Local Government Council advised the immediate past governor of the state Nyesom Wike to stop distracting the governor and allow him to concentrate on governance.