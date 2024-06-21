Nothing To Show For Nigeria’s 25yrs Of Democracy – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon Ken Amadi has scored the country;s political leaders low in all sectors for her 25 years of unbroken democratic practice, adding that the country faired better during the military era.

He stated this in chat with newsmen over the weekend in Port Harcourt at a function.

On the rising tension in the State as a result of the refusal of the outgone Council Chairmen to leave office at the end of their 3 years tenure, Amadi said it is foolhardy for public officers of their caliber to not only go against the constitution of the country that brought them but to display open disrespect to the governor of the State. He made it clear that the tenure elongation which the former House of Assembly members intended to force on the system was an aberration and will not stand.

He urged the authorities and INEC in particular to expedite action to conduct a bye election to fill the vacant positions left by the former legislators to move the State forward.

Hon Amadi also used the opportunity to commend the Judiciary for upholding the rule of law so far in all the self inflicted political crisis in the State.

He thank God for hearing the prayers of the suffering masses and averted the bloodshed intended by the Pro-Wike Lawmakers.

Hon Amadi who is the Community Development Committee (CDC) Vice Chairman of Igwurruta used the opportunity to congratulate the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for what he described as his superlative performance in all sectors within one year of his administration.

He further urged the governor to fully take charge of affairs and constitute an investigation into the public outcry for land grabbing of any guise especially by public officers during the previous Wike administration with a view to retrieving those that did not follow due process.

He also used the chance to appeal to the State Chief executive whom he described as a “listening governor” to come to the aid of the Igwurruta Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area by not only fixing their dilapidated internal roads which was abandoned by the immediate past administration but also remember to carry them along in the scheme of things.

According to him “Igwurruta has oil wells and other resources that can be utilized to develop the area” and beside, as a gateway community to Rivers State the area is fast developing into a metropolitan area with growing population and so needs to upgrade its facilities.

Hon Amadi used the chance to equally appeal to the Fubara administration to consider their sons and daughters into positions of trust and assured him of their capacity to handle any position.

He equally used the chance to assured the governor not to be afraid of any challenges as the people and God are with him the governor for the divine mission he is called to lead.