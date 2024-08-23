Kono-Boue People Back Amb. Yobana For Khana Council Chairman

…Gov. Fubara Holds Khana People Very Close To His Heart

In appreciation of the rural electrification projects delivered by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Ambassador Marvin Yobana, the people of Kono-Boue in the local government area have endorsed him for the chairmanship position during the forthcoming local government election in the area.

The endorsement was made by the Vice Chairman of Kono-Boue Stakeholders’ Forum, Dr John Baris Deekor, during the commissioning of rural electrification in Kono-Boue on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The commissioning ceremony was performed by the former Khana Council Chairman, Hon. Gregory Nwiedam.

Dr Deekor, who expressed satisfaction in the leadership style of Amb. Yobana, said the CTC chairman deserves a chance to be elected as the substantive chairman of Khana LGA to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for appointing Amb. Yobana as the CTC Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, describing the appointment as apt, suitable and most appropriate, and appealed to the governor to give Amb. Yobana the right of first refusal to contest the chairmanship of Khana Local Government Area on October 5, this year.

“Your Excellency Sir, may we use this opportunity to inform you that Kono-Boue community is completely satisfied with the leadership style and good works of Hon. (Amb) Marvin Yobana, and thus call on you to give him the right of first refusal to contest the chairmanship of Khana LGA on 5th October, 2024. This will enable him to consolidate on the achievements he has already made within these few days in office as the CTC Chairman,” Deekor said.

He noted that the people of Kono-Boue community had been in total darkness for over 16 years, saying the commissioning of the rural electrification in the area by Amb. Yobana’s administration would bring a great relief to the people of the area.

He said, “This occasion of rural electrification of Kono-Boue community by your administration through the caretaker chairman, Khana LGA, at this critical time in the political history of Rivers State and the most trying time of your administration is an indication that God sent you to Kono-Boue people, Bua Boue and Khana at large, to deliver us from underdevelopment. This is the first and only government project experienced in Kono-Boue community in the past 16 years of governance in Rivers State.

“Your Excellency Sir, we believe that God has at this point turned his attention to Kono-Boue people and today marks the beginning of massive development projects to be sited in Kono-Boue by your administration. This project will serve as a catalyst to the social-economic development of our dear community. We pledge our commitment to own and protect this project and other projects to be sited here by your administration.”

The Kono-Boue Stakeholders’ Forum Vice Chairman stressed on how the project will boost businesses in the area, and appealed to the governor to extend the same kind gesture to the construction of roads in the area, noting that road construction and rural electrification are the two major projects that will bring rapid development to the area.

He said that the construction of Kono-Boue, Gbam Boue, Kereke Boue and Norkwiri Boue roads are begging for immediate attention.

“These roads are in deployable conditions and have caused loss of lives and properties to the people. The only bridge that serves as a link to these communities has collapsed which occasioned the devastating flood that occurred in Kono-Boue on 19th July, 2024, leading to the visit of Hon. Commissioner of Environment, Hon Sidney TamBari Gbaranor, to Kono-Boue on 21st July, 2024,” Dr. Deekor recalled.

The Kono-Boue community assured Governor Fubara of their continuous loyalty and support to his administration, while also pledging to support Amb. Yobana to deliver on his promises to Khana people.

Also speaking at the commissioning ceremony, another community leader in the area, Chief Gani Topba, said that the commissioning of the rural electrification in Kono-Boue marks the beginning of more good things to come to the area.

“I am talking as a son of Babbe, we must follow who will ensure our security and well-being and Hon. (Amb.) Marvin Yobana and the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will do all that past governments could not do for us,” he assured.

Chief Topba called on the people of Kono-Boue community and the entire people of Khana Local Government Area to give their full support to Governor Fubara and Yobana-led administration in the area, assuring that, “If you support them to succeed and they don’t do the remaining demands you have requested, hold me responsible. I know that this electrification, the Khana CTC Chairman is going to extend to Gbam and Kereke Kiri Boue.”

In his response, the CTC Chairman, Amb. Marvin Yobana, stated that Governor Fubara holds the Khana people very close to his heart, and would always prioritise their welfare and well-being.

The Khana LGA boss disclosed that the electricity bills for Kono-Boue and UeGwere Boue had been paid, so they need not pay any bill again.

“We have paid the electricity bill, we have cleared the transformer bill and other bills, but after this period when we have finished our tenure, the Power Holding Electricity Distribution (PHED) has told us that they are going to introduce a billing system on the transformer. We assure you that every community that protects the infrastructure put in place in the area, the Council will continue to pay their electricity bills and you don’t have to pay for light,” he said.

Amb. Yobana also assured that the Kono-Boue, Gbam Boue, Kereke Boue and Norkwiri Boue roads mentioned would be attended to, promising to assign the Supervisor of Works to inspect the level of work to be done on the roads.

“We are not here to play politics, but the leadership of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and my humble self and team members, is for the welfare of the people of Khana LGA and that I will ensure they are fully empowered and emancipated out of hardship.

“This is one of our reasons why we have paid N132 million to the huge number of political appointees on our list,” Yobana added.

It is worthy to note that Kono-Boue Community comprises nine (9) communities namely, Kono-Boue, Kereke, Nyokwiri, Gbam, Kee-or, Ilolo, Barikpaana, UeGwere and Bara Boue.