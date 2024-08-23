Lady Fubara Wins 2024 Woman Of The Year Award

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, has been conferred with the “Woman of the Year Wise Women Award 2024”.

The award conferred by the Executive of Wisdom for Women International, was in recognition of Lady Fubara’s work in building the lives of women and families in Rivers State and beyond.

Speaking after receiving the award at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Port Harcourt on Sunday evening, Lady Fubara, expressed gratitude to the Wisdom for Women International for counting her worthy for the award.

Lady Fubara, who was represented by the former Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, noted the deliberate efforts and sacrifices the wife of the Governor has made to grow the community and put food on the table for women of Rivers State as a passionate helper.

She said: “Quite frankly, she never saw this coming, not because Her Excellency has not been making sacrifices to grow the community and put food on the table for women of Rivers State, but because she is a passionate healer.

“Her Excellency, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara appreciates this honour and it is a sign of many more opportunities that will open. She is, indeed, always available to help.”

She commended the Wisdom for Women International for their charitable works geared towards making Christian families have a sense of belonging, emphasising that their activities are a demonstration of their generous, focused and deliberate service to God over the years.

She further said, “Her Excellency has also asked me to appreciate you, the organisers of the Wise Women Awards for your charitable works and for making Christian families have hope through your numerous programmes.”

According to her, “It is a proof that you have been very generous, focused and deliberate in the service of God these nine years. Only God can reward you.”

The wife of the Governor asserted that it is against this backdrop that she has thrown her weight behind the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), the pet project of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, cognizance of the impact it gives society, particularly women.

“Coincidentally, it is also for this reason that she has given her full support to the Renewed Hope Initiative, the pet programme of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, because of the value the Renewed Hope Initiative brings to the community, especially women”, she noted.

In her remarks, the Founder, Wise Women Awards, Apostle Marjorie Esomowei, said the award, which is the 9th in the series in Nigeria, seeks to highlight and recognize the contributions of women from Nigeria’s Christian community, which they have made within the church and wider society.

Apostle Esomowei noted that the awardees were chosen by the Executive Team and Judges after careful evaluation of their credibility and services in society.

In his remarks, the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Logos Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Yomi Isijola, who observed that women are vulnerable and ready tools for the devil, thanked the Wisdom for Women International for doing a great job by searching out women who have used their positions to impact society.

Also speaking, the President, Truevine Women International Outreach and past recipient of the Wise Women Award, Pastor Ene Secondus, who observed that it is good to give a pat on the back of those who have worked to impact society as a mark of appreciation, lauded the Founder of the Wise Women Award for recognizing the awardees, which according to her, will spur others to work harder and contribute to the growth of the society.