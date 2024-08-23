Detractors Failed Again To Destabilise Govt Through Civil Service – Gov Fubara

…Threatens To Remove Recalcitrant Appointees

…Swears-In Six New Perm Secs

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed how his detractors lured a particular civil servant who offers critical services directly to the State Government to undo his administration and destabilise it but failed woefully.

The Governor expressed delight that the civil servant that was so lobbied declined the juicy offer that was put forward, and rather told off the transducers.

Governor Fubara made the revelation shortly after swearing-in six new Permanent Secretaries into the Rivers State Civil Service at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said: “One of you who I can say is the reason why I have to do this now, was pushed by those people who, their duty, is to wield power to make our services here inefficient.

“The person said, why would I leave a government that has not offended me? And that is, appreciating the little things that I am doing.

“And I have to say, it touched my heart so much that even when people are saying: we are not doing anything, people still appreciate our concern for their well-being.

“You know yourself, I don’t want to call your name. This appointment is because of that decision you took, to appreciate you.”

Governor Fubara told the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries that they were appointed to the exalted position in the service because of their dedication to duty.

He said it is a call on them to serve the State with more devotion, be forthright, and more productive while defending the interest of the State at all times.

Governor Fubara said: “I have taken a decision that going forward, I do not want to give contract services to permanent secretaries anymore, because if we continue to do it, there won’t be room for the ones that are coming behind to grow.

“So, as soon as a Permanent Secretary retires, he/she will leave, and we’ll get a new person to replace and serve in that office.”

The Governor further said: “I want to charge you to be good ambassadors to the service. The ministries that you will be assigned to, represent us well, don’t bring disgrace to us.

“You have only one responsibility now: it is to the government. Don’t be those people that will say I’m loyal to who appointed me. Yes, somebody recommended you, but I am not interested in who recommended you. I am interested in what you are going to do for the government and for the people of Rivers State.

“If you misbehave, definitely, I will show you the way out. This government, as it stands today, is about service.

“What is important to me is service to the people of Rivers State who have decided to give us with their support, and are still doing everything to keep us here. We must give them good reason for supporting us,” he added.

He said that the reforms of his administration are designed to stimulate and promote productivity, inclusive growth, efficiency and quality service delivery.

The Governor charged the new Permanent Secretaries to be guided by those principles to drive the State Civil Service to the next level, and make it the best in the country.

The six new Permanent Secretaries include Dr Mekele Comfort Igwe; Mrs Anthonia I. Ekiseh; Dr Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu; Mrs Ihuoma Patience Ray-Boms; Mr Nwizug Gonee Gordon; and Mr. Chukwuma Ndudi Augustine.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremonies, the six Permanent Secretaries were given brand new official vehicles by the Governor.

The hand over was performed by the Head of Service, Dr George Nwaeke, amid celebrations.