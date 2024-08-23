HYPREP Project Coordinator Prof. Zabbey Praises FG’s Support, Commends Community Ownership

…As House of Reps Committee on Host Community Gives Pass Mark

The Hydro Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has made significant contributions to the lives of Ogoni people and the federal government’s progressive agenda, according to Project Coordinator Professor Nenibarini Zabbey.

He made this statement on Friday, during an interactive meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, who visited Ogoniland for an on-site inspection of HYPREP projects.

Prof. Zabbey attributed the project’s success to the federal government’s continued support and guidance.

He emphasized HYPREP’s commitment to promoting community ownership and urged Ogoni people to sustain their efforts for long-term benefits.

The project coordinator described the oversight visit as crucial and thanked Committee Chairman Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor for his initiative. He expressed gratitude to the committee members for their interest in HYPREP’s success.

“I express profound gratitude to the committee members for their interest in the success of HYPREP “, he said, adding that the visit is a testament to their commitment to environmental restoration and sustainable development of Ogoniland.

“We understand that this project is a beacon of hope for the Ogoni people, and our responsibility is to restore this hope,” he said.

Prof Zabbey went on: “Ogoni history is marked by struggle and resilience. It is, therefore, our duty to honour this resilience by ensuring that this clean-up process brings tangible and lasting benefits to our people. “

Responding, . Rt. Hon. Dekor expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and urged HYPREP to maintain the momentum.

He appealed to community leaders to allow contractors unimpeded access to project sites and vowed to retrieve mobilization fees from contractors who failed to execute jobs.

Stakeholders, including traditional rulers, youths, and women leaders in their goodwill messages, praised Prof. Zabbey’s leadership and appealed to Rt. Hon. Dekor to expedite legislation protecting HYPREP. They also called for the payment of counterpart funds by relevant agencies.