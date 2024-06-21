Man Flees After Smashing 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Head Against Wall, Police Intensify Manhunt

The Delta State Police Command has launched a manhunt for Stanley Overmureye, a man accused of murdering his 6-year-old daughter, Abigail Stanley.

Reports has it that the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly smashed his daughter’s head against wall multiple times from where she passed out before help could come.

The suspect’s brother was said to have reported the incident to the police, leading to the discovery of the child’s lifeless body with multiple head injuries.

The police spokesman, ASP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered an intensive search for the suspect.

According to him, “The sad and painful incident which occurred on 15/6/2024 was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect.

“The DPO on receipt of the complaint detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North LGA, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall.

“The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large”.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has expressed deep sorrow over the heinous act and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

The CP assured the public that the suspect will be apprehended and justice will be served.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and report to the nearest police station or contact the control room at 0803684974.