Ahead May 29: CSO Set To Interface With NDDC, Ministers, Heads Of MDAs On Scorecard

As the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu in office comes up May 29, members of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the country say they have concluded plans to interface with ministers, departments and agencies of government (MDAs), NDDC inclusive on their scorecards in the last one year.

Leader and coordinator of the Coalition, Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke in a chat with newsmen recently, said the Coalition has made assessment of the offices which were aimed at strengthening the institutions of government in the country.

Amb. Nkweke maintained that the scorecard is based on a comprehensive assessment it carried out since the appointment of Ministers last year and will be presented to Nigerians come June 9, 2024.

He however, called on the Ministers, including NDDC to ensure that they keep their doors open to the visitation of the Civil Society Groups, because they are important in strengthening democracy and governance in the country.

Amb. Nkweke also decried the performance of some appointees whom he said have not been able to prove themselves as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since the appointment of Ministers last year by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we, the members of the Civil Society Groups had been monitoring their performance and it will interest the general public to know that we have done our work as watchdogs of the society”.

“While some of them are doing great, some others have proven to be mere spectators, as our findings should not be seen as a witch-hunt but a true reflection as their performance and it is our expectation that they will pick up and put in more efforts by following our recommendations” the outspoken Amb. Nkweke summed up.