Fmr. Eleme Council Boss, Okparaji Makes  Case For Fubara

Hon Okparaji

The former Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council of Rivers state, Hon Philip Okparaji has assured that governor Siminalayi Fubara support base, political structures across the state as well as his superlative performance is enough to guarantee him second term in office.

He made the assertion over the weekend in a chat with newsmen during the EMOLGA SIMPLIFIED MOVEMENT held at Ojims College field in Emohua LGA of Rivers State.

Hon Okparaji used the opportunity to appeal to the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike to reconsider his position and lend his support to the present administration for the sake of continuity and consolidation.

He made it clear that the discovery and declaration of the current level of IGR is an evidence of the governor’s transparency and accountability, adding that the implication is that the Gov Fubara came prepared as a seasoned technocrat to deliver Rivers people. Another implication, he noted, could be that not all the records were made available to the previous administration.

He warned that the governor’s peaceful disposition and patience should not be taken for granted, adding that he is a focused leader who knows where he is going.

Hon. Okparaji strongly argued that the governor is the undisputed political leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

He also urged the good people of Eleme LGA to remain calm and supportive to the Fubara administration in order to receive their own share of the democracy dividends.

Hon. Okparaji equally  clarified that the fire incident that occurred in the area which claimed lives and property disrupted their Simplified thanksgiving plans and has been postponed to a future date. He assured that majority of his Eleme people are highly Simplified

