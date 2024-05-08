One Year Anniversary: RSG Unveils “Calm And Quiet” Revolution

…As Programme Of Activities Begins May 14

…To Highlight Gov Fubara’s Accomplishments,

…Render Account Of Stewardship To Rivers People,

…Launch Youth Development Programme,

…Flag-Off Of Abandoned Legacy Trans-Kalabari Road Project Phase 2, Initiated 25 Years Ago By Sir Dr. Peter Odili

As Rivers people eagerly await the celebration of the one year anniversary of Governor Siminalayi Fubara who assumed governance of the state on May 29, 2023, the committee set up by the government to commemorate the historic event has unveiled the activities lined up for the celebration.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Secretary to the Rivers State government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo outlined series of essential activities showcasing Governor Fubara’s commitment to transparent governance and development.

In a departure from usual extravagant celebrations, the SSG said Governor Fubara has prioritized key initiatives and projects to demonstrate the government’s achievements and direction to the people.

In a 20-day programme of activities which will end on June 2, 2024, Danagogo unfolded what he described as the governor’s “Calm and Quiet Revolution” spread-out through a diverse range of commissioning ceremonies, project inaugurations, and significant summits.

The events were designed to highlight the administration’s accomplishments and provide a transparent account of its initiatives.

A prominent feature of the anniversary program shows the publication and distribution of a comprehensive book detailing the government’s activities, projects, and achievements. The book, released during the Account of Stewardship, offered the media and the general public an opportunity to gain insight into the governor’s initiatives, including inherited projects and their current status.

Among the notable projects to be commissioned is the old Bori Road, which serves as an alternative route to ease congestion on the heavily congested Eleme axis of the East West Road. Another significant commissioning will be the

Andoni section of the Ogoni Andoni Opobo Unity Road, originally initiated by the previous administration led by Sir Dr. Peter Odili.

The SSG said Governor Fubara will on Thursday, May 16, 2024, flag off the Elele Omoku Road, a dual carriageway connecting various Ikwerre areas, and the Emohua Kalabari dual carriage road, the primary route leading to Kalabari.

Additionally, Governor Fubara will commission the Egbeda internal roads and Phase 1 of the Port Harcourt Electrical Village, with Phase 2 subsequently being launched, with the aim to enhance infrastructure and facilitate a well-organized market for electrical and electronics dealers.

Demonstrating a commitment to economic transformation, the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit 2024 will be organized to provide a platform to encourage investment in the state. Governor Fubara aims to attract investors just as he had empowered micro, small, and medium-scale businesses through recently awarded loans.

The anniversary celebrations included other significant events such as the flagging off of the Okania-Ogbogoro Road, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Obio Akpor and surrounding areas.

On May, 27, 2024, a Children’s Day celebration will be hosted by the wife of the governor, followed by a State Banquet, to commemorate the first year in office and also celebrate the 57th anniversary of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara’s commitment to youth development will be underscored by the launch of a dedicated Youth Development Programme. Additionally, on May 29, 2024, an Accountability Forum will provide an opportunity for the governor to present his scorecard, offering a detailed account of his administration’s achievements.

Reviving a long-abandoned legacy project, the governor will flag off the Trans Kalabari Road Phase 2, initiated 25 years ago by Sir Dr. Peter Odili.

The celebration will continue with the presentation of certificates to traditional rulers in recognition of their contributions, followed by a Praise Night event featuring gospel artists, expressing gratitude for the progress achieved.

Promoting tourism and sports, the Rivers International Marathon will be staged and would attract participants from far and wide, resembling renowned marathons in London and Houston. The anniversary festivities will be concluded with a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, to express gratitude to God for Governor Fubara’s successful first year in office.

Governor Fubara’s decision to prioritize essential activities and allow the public to judge the government’s performance is a testament to his commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

Through his “Calm and Quiet Revolution,” the governor will provide a refreshing approach to marking his one-year anniversary, emphasizing tangible achievements and the direction of his administration.