Group Commends Gov Fubara For Successful LG Transition

A socio-political group under the aiges of Association For Non Violence And Peace Educators has commended the Rivers state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his leadership style which it noted, has seen his administration peacefully maneuvering the enemies plot over the LG transition crisis.

A statement signed by its president Franklin George said Fubara’s leadership style and peaceful disposition was responsible for the peaceful transition in the local government areas and promised him of their support and partnership at all times to achieve set goal.

The group further commended the governor for his mantra of putting the people of Rivers state first in his administration.

The Association of Non Violence And Peace Educators also appealed to the out-gone LG chairmen to quietly return home and wait for another opportunity to lend their services to the state and avoid being used to destabilize the state or destroy the legacies they have built over the years.

The group congratulated all the CTC team for the opportunity extended to them to contribute their quota in the development of the state. They specially congratulated the CTC chairmen of Ogu/Bolo, Rt Hon Evans Bipi; Khana, Amb. Mar in Yobaba; Obio/Akpor, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo; Okrika, Hon Princess IB Ogan and Asari-Toru, Hon Orolosoma Amachree.

The group prayed God to grant them strength and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the LG well.

They equally condemned the call for a state of emergency in Rivers state, explaining that the state is safe and secured under Fubara’s watch but for some desperate politicians who want the control of power at all cost.

In a similar development, the former PDP Organizing Secretary in Andoni LGA of Rivers state, Elder Blessing Jackson Tiko has hailed the initiative of governor Fubara for the CTC appointments which he noted cut across party lines and even the non- indigenous Elements in the state.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the CTC chairmen of Andoni LGA, Hon Reginald Ekaan and the PHALGA Mayor, Hon Ichemati Ezebunwo for their choice, describing them as cool and calculated personalities who have shown capacity and have the interest of the people at heart.

He advised them to ensure that they give priority attention to empowernent of the people as according to him, “there’s hunger in the land and people are dying because of this current hardship on daily basis”. Elder Tiko prayed for Solomonic wisdom for them to pilot the grassroot administration successfully. The PDP Stalwart promised to mobilize support for them to succeed in the onerous task of impacting the society positively and leaving worthy legacies in their respective council areas.