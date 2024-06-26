Gov Fubara Dispels Rumours Of Crisis

…Insists Rivers Is Peaceful, Not Under Siege

…Inspects 14.6km Omodu-Eberi-Omuma Road

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has emphasised that the State and its people are enjoying an enduring atmosphere of peace to promote sustainable development, fast-paced investments and accelerated economic growth.

He said the recent negative narrative that portrays the State as immersed in crisis with disrupted peace is untrue, misguided and was the handiwork of mischief makers.

Governor Fubara made the clarification when he spoke to newsmen in Egbelu Community, shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the 14.6km Omodu-Eberi Road project in Omuma Local Government Area on Thursday.

The Governor said it was important that Nigerians know of the uninterrupted peaceful atmosphere in the State because the people are going about their normal activities, while governance was thriving.

He stated: “And to also tell Nigerians that Rivers State is peaceful. You can see that we are moving about inspecting projects as against what you see on the screens of your television sets that police are everywhere, that we don’t move about anymore, and that Rivers State is under siege.

“We are not under siege. Our State is free and peaceful. If at all there is any problem in any part of the State, I know quite well that Nigerians know where the problem is coming from, not from us,” he clarified.

Governor Fubara emphasised: “We are peace-loving people. It is already written all over us. Our actions and our deeds have confirmed that we are peace-loving people.

“We will continue to maintain the peace that we promised everyone, for the betterment of the good people of Rivers State,” he added, and encouraged the business community, especially potential investors to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities that abound in the State.

Commenting on the 14.6km Omodu-Eberi Road project, Governor Fubara stated that the project was started by his administration with the target of inaugurating it during his one year in office anniversary.

Governor Fubara explained that what delayed the work was the decision to extend the length of the road to make it serve as a comfortable link for motorists to drive onto Abia State.

The Governor said: “We are in Omuma to inspect the project that we started. The project was supposed to be part of projects commissioned during our one year anniversary celebrations.

“But we found out that some part of the job, if completed, will link Rivers State to Abia State, and we felt there is no need to commission it halfway without joining that part that connects us to Abia State.”

Governor Fubara further said: “So, we directed the Ministry of Works to extend the project from 8 kilometers to 14.6 kilometers.

So, we are here to see what is happening, and to prepare ourselves that maybe in the next two months, we might likely be coming here to commission this project for the good people of Omuma.”