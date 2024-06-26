We’ll Continue To Take Bold Steps In Women Empowerment – RSG

The Rivers State Government says it is poised to continue to work assiduously towards building a State that is safe, prosperous, and equitable for all.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu made this assertion during the Celebration of the 2024 International Widow’s Day, organized by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Rivers State Branch at the NBA House in Port Harcourt on Monday, 24th June 2024.

The Deputy Governor said the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, led Administration has taken bold steps towards women empowerment, including widows, by providing support for education, entrepreneurship, and health services.

She expressed the importance of the event which focused on accelerating the achievement of gender equality, noting that gender equality is not just a women’s issue, it is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of a just and prosperous society.

Prof. Odu further said “when we empower women, we empower entire communities, when we empower women, we invest in women’s health, education and economic opportunities; we invest in our collective future”.

According to the Deputy Governor, activities planned for the day which includes health checkups, skills acquisition training are practical steps towards gender equity, stressing that the initiative recognizes that true empowerment comes through holistic support.

She noted that discriminatory practices, outdated customs and harmful stereo types that hold women back must be challenged and ensure that our laws protect women’s rights.

The Deputy Governor who applauded the widows for their resilience in the face of adversity, commended the International Federation of Female Lawyers for organizing this event, and urged all stakeholders to take action towards ensuring that we build a society where widows are treated with respect, dignity, and fairness.

Earlier in her address the Chairperson of FIDA, Rivers State, Barr. Adanta Bio-Briggs said the program which is aimed at enriching the widows would feature health talks; free legal talk on their rights, domestic food gardening that will equip them with skills to enhance their self sufficiency and nutrition.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Dame. Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, said widowhood should not be stigmatized, because it is not something that you wish upon yourself, while commending the present leadership of the Association for upholding the values and objectives of the body over the years.

In her keynote address, on the theme “Accelerating The Achievement of Gender Equality,’ the Solicitor -General and Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Barr. Ibiwari Clapton – Ogolo, said the establishment of FIDA Rivers State in 1993 was a crucial step in providing structural approach to addressing gender inequalities through legal advocacy and support.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of an Award of Appreciation to the Deputy Governor health talks, talk on widow’s rights as well as empowerment.