Ohafia Set To Bury Udumeze

The Elu Ohafia Community and residents of Ohafia Kingdom in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, are putting finishing touches to preparations to accord a befitting burial to Udumeze of Ohafia Ancient Kingdom, His Royal Paramountcy, Prof Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga, the Ezieogo of Elu Ohafia. The burial has been fixed for July 3 to July 6, 2024 at his country home in Elu.

The burial Central Working Committee, chaired by Chief Prince Kalu Ikpemini, with Chief Ume Kalu(SAN) as co-chairman, has in a press statement signed by the Secretary, Uma Ntima indicated that preparations are in top gear to give the deceased monarch a befitting burial, befitting his status and accomplishments.

The committee also hinted that after a thanksgiving at the Presbyterian Church, Isiama Parish on Sunday, July 7, a renowned cleric, Dr Uma Ukpai would conduct an interdenominational service, comprising the monarchs of the 26 villages, the Ohafia clergy and community leaders at Achichi Ohafia.

During the Udumeze’s final rites of passage, the unique Ohafia tradition, customs and culture will be on display while not undermining his Christian faith and belief.

According to the statement, the academic community, where the deceased monarch spent his adult life, culminating to the attainment of the status of a professor, will not also be left out in the chain of activities, as a day of tributes and exhibition of his academic works will equally form part of the obsequies.

The burial also promises to be grand with the expected atmosphere of conviviality and comraderie pervading the entire Ohafia landscape, as various parties and groups in his country home in Elu, have resolved to unite and come together, to actively participate in the weeklong activities lined up to bid the late Udumeze a deserving farewell.

The burial committee has, therefore, enjoined all well-meaning Ohafia sons and daughters, residing in Nigeria and in the diaspora, including friends, neighbouring communities and in-laws of the Ohafia people to participate physically and virtually in all the activities marking the final rites of passage for the late Udumeze.

The Udumeze’s Elu Community is expectedly wearing a new look, as efforts are being made to give not just the community but also the palace of the deceased an aesthetic and beautiful outlook.

Besides, series of meetings, both physically and virtually are being held to put everything functionally in place, especially as the July 6 burial date is fast approaching.

The burial uniforms, comprising T-shirts, ankara and george materials have also been released at subsidised rates, to make the burial truly colourful. It is also noteworthy that the entire Ohafia people across the 26 villages are totally committed to the burial of the late Udumeze with the sundry financial donations, contributions and support trickling in on a daily basis, from across the country and the diaspora, to ensure a hitch-free burial for the late monarch.