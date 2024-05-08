Gokana Council Boss Commissions DSS Office, Staff Quarters, Poised To Promote Business Opportunities

Gokana Local Government Council, under the leadership of Sir Confidence Nyima Deko, has officially commissioned a newly constructed office building and living quarters for the Department of State Security Service (DSS) in the area.

The event marks a significant milestone in the council’s commitment to fostering development, attracting business, and ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

Addressing the attendees, Hon (Sir) Deko emphasized his administration’s dedication to transforming Gokana into a thriving commercial hub.

He highlighted the paramount importance of maintaining peace and security, stating that since assuming office, his administration has made significant progress in reducing crime rates to the lowest levels seen in years.

“Gokana LGA is experiencing a surge in commercial activities, and I encourage everyone to seize the opportunities available. By working hand in hand with security agencies, we can unlock the full potential of Gokana. I want to let the world know that Gokana is a peaceful, safe, and open-for-business destination.

Today, as we officially hand over and commission this facility, I extend an invitation to individuals and businesses from far and wide to come and be part of Gokana’s growth and prosperity, not just within the state but across the country.”, he said.

Deko commended Mr. Phineas Agbai, the Officer in charge of Gokana, for his passion and commitment to his role. He explained that when Mr. Agbai assumed his position, he sought a partnership that would leave a lasting legacy in the area.

As a result, the disputed land between two communities was acquired, resolving the communal conflict and paving the way for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility that would protect the communities and the entire LGA, thereby fostering lasting peace in the locality.

Barr. Ledum Mitee, who attended the event at the Chairman’s invitation, expressed his support for the transformative initiatives being implemented in Gokana. He urged Chairman Deko to continue his outstanding service to the LGA, particularly highlighting the remarkable peace that has prevailed during his tenure.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Sir Allwell Ihunda commended the Gokana Council Chairman for his commendable efforts in elevating Gokana to a standard of excellence.

He praised the ongoing projects initiated by the Chairman, which are set to improve the living conditions of the local residents and attract further development and commerce to the area, consequently enhancing productivity in the LGA.

Chief Prince Kenneth Kobani also lauded Sir Deko for his achievements in restoring peace and promoting development in Gokana. He encouraged him to maintain the momentum and continue advancing the LGA to even greater heights.

The high point of the event was the presentation of gifts from the Director General of the Department of State Security Service to Chairman , Sir Confidence Nyima Deko.

The Director General commended the Chairman for fulfilling his promise of providing a fitting edifice and for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the security agency’s officers stationed in Gokana LGA.

The newly commissioned facility comprises offices, holding cells, and two modern two-bedroom flats for the officers, reflecting a contemporary design.

The commissioning of the DSS office and staff quarters in Gokana signifies the council’s dedication to creating a peaceful environment conducive to business growth.

It is a testament to Chairman Deko’s vision and commitment to transforming Gokana into a prosperous and thriving community, attracting investment and ensuring the well-being of its residents.