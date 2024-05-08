Gov. Fubara Spits Fire, Says He Can’t Be Intimidated

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has declared that no amount of intimidation, provocation, harassment or sabotage will change the focus of his administration in working for the interest of Rivers people.

Meanwhile the governor also donated the sum of one hundred million naira (N100 million) to the organized labour to support the workers day celebration

Governor Fubara made this declaration on Wednesday at the Yakubu Gowon Township Stadium, Port Harcourt during the 2024 May Day Celebration

While acknowledging the power of the people, Governor Fubara said despite his government being troubled he will not loose focus because of the power of the people which is the determinant of government.

“We have promised you service delivery and nothing will change it. It is our promise here again to the people of Rivers State and the Nigerian Labour Congress and the world that we will remain focused.”

“I reassure you that our faith in God is strong and with Him on our side there is no challenge that we cannot overcome. And it is important for us to work together to defend the collective interest of our state and advance the well-being of all.”

The governor hinted that he is committed to implementing the increase in workers’ salaries recently approved by the Federal Government as soon as the parameters are made available.

He noted that as a listening government he is aware of the common concerns and demands of labour on the urgency of stimulating economic growth and improving the living conditions of the people.

Gov. Fubara reiterated the importance and relevance of workers to the implementation of government policies and agenda for economic growth, provision of infrastructure, social progress and advancing the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

He emphasised that from the beginning of his administration he had promised to be labour friendly as his primary constituency and assured that he will not renege but continue to look after the well-being of the workers within the limit of available resources.

Sir Fubara restated his disposition to the workers welfare which led to his implementation of promotion and payment of accrued benefits to all categories of civil servants who were stagnated in the past 10 years

In highlighting some of his policy actions since he assumed office, Gov. Fubara pointed out that his government has reactivated and restored some facilities and services in the secretariat complex, and commissioned a reputable international company to scope the entire complex in order to advise on the cost of a comprehensive rehabilitation of the entire secretariat complex.

The governor also noted that he has approved the recruitment of 1000 doctors and other medical personnel to strengthen the State’s healthcare delivery system to enable everyone access quality healthcare in the State

“As you may also know, the State’s Contributory Healthcare Insurance Scheme has started, and I urge all workers to take advantage of the benefits of the scheme by enrolling to access prompt and affordable healthcare from both private and public service providers.”

He pointed out that his administration has continued to clear the backlog of gratuities to retired civil servants just as he has ensured the prompt enrolment and payment of pensions, stressing that the days of delayed payments of retirement benefits to civil servants are over

“I have also directed and ensured the implementation of the minimum wage and promotion of our workers in the local government service.”

Sir Fubara further stated that his administration approved and released the sum of N250,000,000 for the completion of the Secretariat building of the Nigerian Union of Teachers

In acknowledging the importance of the workforce Governor Fubara emphasised that there can be no nation-building or progress in society without the input, effort, and sacrifice of the workforce, stressing that Rivers State is economically strong, resilient, and vibrant because of the workers which also impacts on the progress of the local governments and communities

He expressed concerns over the poor state of the nation’s economy, especially, the continuously rising inflation and its impact on the purchasing power and well-being of the average worker and their families.

“Let me assure you that we are going to work with the Federal Government to implement necessary measures, including the continuation of the free bus services and the provision of necessary palliatives to ameliorate the current hardship faced by ordinary citizens.”

“I assure the leaders of the labour unions that our doors are open, and we are always available to resolve all your demands and other contending issues through constructive dialogue and negotiations.”

Earlier in an address, the Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress in Rivers State, Comrade Alex Agwanwor commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for attending the workers Day Celebration and being labour friendly, assuring of the Unions avowed support to the administration at all times

He pointed out that the theme of this year’s Workers Day, People’s First was unique as it amplifiers the significance of the people in the socioeconomic development of the society.

Describing workers as significant stakeholders in the Rivers project, the NLC leader said Governor Fubara has given hope to workers in the state through the prioritisation of their welfare and called for a more robust relationship between the Government and the Organised labour.

He listed some of the achievements of the Governor within a short period of time to include; implementation of promotion and financial benefits to Rivers Workers, implementation of N30, 000, minimum wage for Local Government Workers, N100,000 Christmas bonus to Rivers State Workers, restoration of basic amenities at the state secretariat to improvement of productivity, constitution of Governing Boards for Government Agencies and parastatals for efficiency, reopening of the Rivers Transport Company, RTC, among others.

The labour leader added that the Governor should revolutionize the agriculture sector through the revamping of state owned companies such as Shongai and Delta Rubber Companies, and encourage young people to take up farming as sustainable means of livelihood.

Agwanwor, who urged the speedy completion of the East West Road to avert a reoccurrence of the recent carnage that claimed innocent lives, also called for the initiation of an Executive Bill to address the contending issues over the contributory pension scheme,

On his part, the Trade Union Congress, Chairman, Comrade Ikechukwu Onyefuru expressed gratitude to the Governor for his concern to Rivers worker’s welfare.

He called on the governor to compel international Oil Companies who tap from the state resources to move their headquarters to Rivers State, and urged the Rivers State government to invest in intra rail services to boost economic development in the rural areas.

Highlight of the occasion was the conferment of Best Friendly Governor award on the governor.