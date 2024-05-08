OBALGA Council Chairman Commemorates Workers Day, Emphasizes Welfare, Development

The Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Barr. George Ariolu has expressed appreciation to the people of Obio/Akpor for their unwavering support throughout his administration.

Speaking while delivering an address to mark the 2024 Workers Day on Wednesday, Ariolu extended the definition of workers to include all individuals contributing to the development of the Local Government Area, emphasizing the significance of their collective efforts.

The Chairman highlighted the impact of community-based, people-oriented policies and projects in various sectors of Obio/Akpor LGA.

These initiatives, he said, encompassed human capacity development, improvements in schools, markets, and road infrastructure, benefiting all residents of the Local Government Area.

Despite economic challenges and competing needs, the welfare and well-being of workers have remained a top priority. The prompt payment of salaries and allowances has been sustained.

Significant improvements have been made in the work environment of the Council. When Hon. Barr. George T. Ariolu assumed office in June 2021, workers’ motivation and their relationship with the Chairman’s office were at an all-time low due to poor power supply, inadequate office space, and an unfavorable work environment.

However, these issues were promptly addressed with extensive remedial work, including the procurement of a 50KVA Generator and the construction of a two-story administrative block with 30 fully equipped offices, fostering a strong synergy and working relationship among the staff.

This event, the third since his assumption of office, was celebrated with great joy and gratitude to the Almighty God.

The theme of this year’s Workers Day, “Social Justice and Decent Work for All,” resonated deeply with the administration’s policy thrust, which centers on service to God and humanity.

Hon. Barr. George T. Ariolu concluded his address by acknowledging the concerns and demands put forth by the workers and assuring them that appropriate steps will be taken to address them.

He expressed deep gratitude to the political leader, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike DSSRS, Life Bencher, and the entire Obio/Akpor community for their continuous support and commitment to the administration’s goals.

As the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Hon. Barr. George T. Ariolu affirmed the integral role workers play in governance and emphasized their paramount importance.

He urged them to continue their dedicated service to the Local Government Area, promising to prioritize their welfare in the administration’s future endeavors.