NGO Donates Lifejackets To Community Secondary  School, Burukiri

A non-governmental organization, “Not Too Young To Lead Initiative” says personal flotation devices (PFDs) such as lifejackets can prevent over 90% of boating-related drownings.

The founder and National Coordinator of “Not Too Young To Lead Initiative”, Edward Banigo said this on Monday, May 6, 2024 while donating lifejackets to staff and students of Community Secondary School (CSS), Burukiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“I am thanking God that this donation of free safety life jackets is taking place at Community Secondary School, Burukiri in Bonny, because wearing a safety lifejacket or a PFD can prevent 90% of boating-related drownings when crossing the sea and it reduces the initial impact when you first fall in the water.”

Expressing his love for Education, Banigo stated that the donation was divinely inspired for the good of mankind, pointing out that the earlier donation of exercise books and now lifejackets are aimed at protecting the life of both staff and students and a better education for the children.

“I feel delightful for me to be with you again as a lover of Education and a humble comrade that cherishes the God-given life. This occasion is instituted by God for the donation of free safety life jackets as requested last time when I presented free Mathematical sets, notebooks with writing materials to you.”

“This event, therefore, is to secure and protect the lives of our staff and students when going to school and be alive to work and learn.”

“I would keep helping and supporting you to get a better education but keep praying for me to God Almighty for more open doors of opportunities and favour.”

He explained that the donation was a demonstration of his support for the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and President Bola Tinubu in their efforts to deliver good governance to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the lifejackets.

“I like to wish you all well as you safely put to good use this free safety life jackets and as a support to the present government of His Excellency, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, and our dear President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” “I urge you to make good use of the safety life jackets to justify the huge investment in the project. As you all know, to whom much is given, much is expected.”