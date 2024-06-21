Amaopusenibo Hart Urges Media to Promote Gov Fubara’s Good Works

An elder statesman, Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart has appealed to journalists in Rivers State to use their profession to highlight the positive works of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Expressing gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him by the Weekly Watch newspaper on Monday, the humbled Hart said, “I’m short of words, especially coming from a reputable media house. This shoe is too big for me to wear. I’m overwhelmed by this gesture.”

He urged media houses to be upright, fair, and report on developments that contribute to the progress of Rivers State, now that it is in the capable hands of Governor Fubara.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Weekly Watch newspaper, Austen Taneh, noted that the honor was in line with the publication’s 19th anniversary and aimed at promoting excellence and rewarding individuals and corporate bodies for their contributions to society. Taneh praised the recipient’s meritorious public service and fatherly role in helping those around him grow and build a better society – qualities that are lacking in today’s leaders. Concluding, Hart encouraged well-meaning individuals to emulate his exemplary lifestyle, which has positively impacted those around him. The event served as a platform to urge media practitioners to utilize their platforms to showcase the good works of Governor Fubara and his administration.