Rivers Waste Dealers Get New Leadership

—Pledge Co-operation With State Government

The Rivers State branch of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers of Nigeria (NASWDN) now has Comrade Onuabuchi Ugwu as the State Chairman of the body.

The Rivers NASWDN in a meeting held on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Elder Okoli Hyginus emerged the State Asst. Chairman of the association while Comrd. Dickson Akinufula Orie became the Financial Secretary.

Other members of State Executive body included Deacon Eze Onukwe as the Treasurer and Mrs. Stella Igboanugo as the Woman Leader of the association.

The members at the meeting however resolved to appoint the state Secretary to the organization from outside its members while vacancies for other positions in the executive body will be filled during it’s next State general meeting.

Chairman of Patrons of NASWDN, Rivers State, Senior Appostle Rufus Agubata who presided over the meeting accused the former leadership of the body of overstaying it’s tenure in office and refusing to allow for a change in the leadership of the association.

Apostle Agubama stated that the association would not allow an individual to hold the body to ransom adding that NASWDN members in the state has suffered severe exploitations by the formers leadership.

The New Rivers NASWDN Chairman, Comrd. Onuabuchi Ugwu in his acceptance speech pledged to ensure the protection of the interests of members of body adding that his administration will work with the state government to curtail the imposition of illegal levies and undue harassment of its members by various task forces in the state.

The Chairman who expressed appreciations to the State NASWDN members for the confidence reposed in him, appealed to members to regularly attend meetings of the association in order to keep abreast with issues affecting the body.

Some members of Executives who spoke to the newsmen at the event including the Women Leader, Mrs Stella Igboanugo and Financial Secretary Dickson Orie all pledged the commitment of the new leadership to initiate changes that will give hope and protect the interests of members stressing that scrap and waste dealers in the state have been subjected to undue harassments, dehumanization and financial losses to state authorities and companies utilizing their services.

They therefore appealed for the support of members in the State to achieve the objectives of the association. The event was attended by leaders and representatives of Scrap and Waste Dealers from the various local government branches in the State.