Confront Your Political Opponents Now, Prince Charges Gov Fubara

In a bold move, amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state, Businessman, Crown Prince Owen Mekwa has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to take a more assertive stance against his political opponents.

Speaking during a recent interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, the business mogul advised the governor to stop treating these politicians “with kid gloves” and instead use his executive power to confront them.

Prince Mekwa expressed satisfaction with Governor Fubara’s achievements and milestones during his first year in office, particularly highlighting the dualization and construction of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku road, the inauguration of the Emohua/Kalabari road, and the recent flag-off of the second phase of the Trans Kalabari road.

However, the crown prince also charged the governor to warn the “Abuja-based politicians,” whom he referred to as the “Ogas in Abuja,” who are allegedly involved in “lootocratism” and sponsoring state-based politicians to attack and criticize Governor Fubara.

“I want to say that I am satisfied with the policies and programmes of your administration as well as your achievements and milestones,” said Prince Mekwa, describing the governor as a dedicated leader who “means well for the overall development of the state.”

The crown prince also made a passionate appeal to the federal and state governments to redouble their efforts to complete the ongoing Eleme section of the East-West road project, as it is crucial for businesses to thrive and flourish in the area.

Additionally, he commended Governor Fubara for releasing N4 billion to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and traders in the state. As the political landscape in Rivers State continues to evolve, the crown prince’s bold call for the governor to confront his opponents head-on has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate.