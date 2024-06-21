Council Chairman Beaten To Stupor

The Chairman of Katcha local government area of Niger state, Danlamin Abdullahi Saku received a Sallah gift he did not bargain for as he was beaten to stupor by unknown youths in his local government over N1.3m debt hanging on his neck.

The Nation reports that the chairman allegedly borrowed the money over a year ago from an elderly person in his village whose moves to get back the money proved abortive.

According to the Newspaper, when the chairman arrived the village for the Sallah celebration, the elderly man sent his children for refund from the Chairman.

The source alleged the Chairman slapped one of the young boys asking him if he knew he was the Chairman of the council threatening to deal with them.

It was gathered the boys and their friends, apparently angered by the attitude of the chairman, beat him until he lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital.

The source also said that while receiving treatment in the hospital, the Chairman has tried to pay up some of the money with a balance of N10,000 left. Calls to the Chairman were not going through while text messages were also not responded