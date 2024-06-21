Police Arrest Suspected Ritualist With Eight Human Skulls

Operatives of the Ondo state command, have arrested a 31-year-old man, Yusuf Adenoyin, with eight human skulls in Isua Akoko, in Akoko South-East local government area of the state.

Adenoyin, who confessed to the crime, claimed that he was trying to raise the sum of N2 million with the eight human skulls to pay for his sick mother’s treatment who was in the hospital.

The suspect who was paraded at the State Police headquarters on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, said he was into the palm oil business but opted for the distribution of human skulls when he noticed it was more lucrative than to sell palm oil

The Kogi State-born suspect said the economic downturn and his desire to save her mother’s life made him meet with an herbalist on a social media platform who introduced him to the distribution of human skulls

Adenoyin, who was travelling to Osogbo, Osun State capital, with the human skulls disclosed that a man he buys from is currently at large

According to him, he buys skulls from someone who sources the consignment from graveyards, while he distributes it to those who need it.

The suspect explained that he buys at the rate of N20,000 per skull, while he sells to his customers in Osun State between N30,000 and N35,000 each.

He said the eight skulls found in his possession by the police were dry and with a certain fresh flesh which he claims to be a dog’s heart.

Briefing newsmen on the arrest, the state Police Commissioner, Abayomi Oladipupo, said Adenoyin was arrested on Monday by officers attached to the Police Safer Highway patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint.

The CP explained that the suspect was arrested in a commercial vehicle he was travelling with after the vehicle was flagged down but the suspect took to his heels when the vehicle stopped.

The Police boss said the suspect was chased and arrested by the police and when his baggage was searched, some eight dry human skulls were seen wrapped in a polythene bag and concealed in a sack filled with garri.

Adenoyin, however, confessed that the eight skulls were the third set of skulls he would be supplying to his clients. The Commissioner of Police assured that the suspect would be arraigned after the completion of an investigation into the crime.