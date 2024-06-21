Name CTC Chairmen For Councils, Advocacy Group Urges Gov Fubara

With the tenure of Local Government Chairmen ending nationwide on Monday, June 17, 2024, the Supreme Council for Sim (worldwide) has urged Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalaye Fubara to promptly send names of Caretaker Committee members to the Victor Oko-Jumbo led House of Assembly for screening.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, the advocacy group emphasized the urgent need to fill the governance gap in local councils.

Vice Chairman, Ambassador Oji Ngofa who read the statement, praised Governor Fubara’s first-year achievements, including funding entrepreneurs, hosting an economic summit, promoting civil servants, paying salaries and pensions, and initiating infrastructure projects.

“We have taken upon ourselves the primary task to mobilize and sensitize all strata of the Rivers society in Rivers State, in Nigeria and in the Diasporas including those living and making their livelihood in the state to support the governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS and his government”, Ngofa stated.

The group reaffirmed its loyalty to Governor Fubara, condemning attempts by former governor Nyesom Wike and his supporters to destabilize the current administration.

They rejected any “agreements” against the interests of Rivers people, endorsing Fubara’s peace-building efforts and the election of Victor Oko-Jumbo as the legitimate speaker.

The group criticized Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, now Minister of the FCT, for allegedly trying to “micromanage” Governor Fubara, declaring”: “We consider it most uncharitable of former Governor Nyesom Wike to engage in acts to destabilize his successor and deny Rivers people the full benefits of peaceful governance,”

Highlighting Governor Fubara’s accomplishments, the council commended his loyalty to the people and the Constitution.

They applauded his efforts in promoting civil servants, paying workers’ salaries and pensions, and implementing various welfare programs.

Joined by several prominent members, including Hon. Lolo Ibieneye JP, Chief Bestman Okachuku, Prof. Victor Omuaru, Amaopusenibo Igoni Park, Prof. Adolphus Tobu, Sir Mike Fubara, Sen. Dr. Ngozi Denton West, Prof. Ubulom and Convener, Hon. Joshua Fubara, the council urged the Rivers people to continue supporting Governor Fubara against those attempting to remove him.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara is God-sent and has performed creditably well. We call on him to continue putting Rivers State first,” the group affirmed.