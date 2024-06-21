Rivers AGN Boosts Nollywood With Trains, Inducts New Members

In a jubilant display of talent and commitment, the Rivers State branch of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) achieved a significant milestone by training and inducting over 100 new members into the burgeoning Nollywood industry.

The event which held in Port Harcourt on Saturday, was attended by esteemed figures such as veteran stars Hilda Dokubo, Millicent Jack, alongside numerous celebrities.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of AGN in Rivers State, Chief (Dr) Ken Chigozie Osunwa, expressed profound satisfaction at the exponential growth of the local film community.

“Today marks the culmination of a long journey towards expanding the cadre of actors and actresses in Nigeria’s film industry,” declared Chief Osunwa, amidst cheers from the gathered crowd.

“I’m delighted to have broken the thirty-year jinx by training and licensing new members,” he added.

“We ensured they received professional training, including sessions led by an associate professor. It was an explosive and awe-inspiring event.”

The highlight of the day was the induction ceremony itself, where each new member received their AGN certificate to practice nationwide.

The occasion was marked by heartfelt testimonies from the inductees, reflecting on their journey into acting and their aspirations for Nollywood.

“This is a dream come true for me,” shared Dr Joy Nwachukwu, one of the newly inducted members.

“I’m eager to contribute my talent to Nollywood after being inspired by Nigerian actresses”, added Queen Albito.

Industry insiders and dignitaries praised the initiative as pivotal in nurturing fresh talent and fostering the future of Nigerian cinema.

As the event concluded with optimism and determination, Chief Osunwa emphasized, “The future of Nollywood is brighter than ever.”

With unity among its members and a formidable resolve, the Rivers State branch of AGN stands poised to make substantial contributions to the global cinematic landscape in the years ahead.