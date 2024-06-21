Paramount King Urges Igbo Community To Stand with Gov. Fubara

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli (Woji Eze XII) HM KING Leslie N. Eke (JP) Ph’D DCF, also known as Eze Gbagbaka, has called on the Igbo communities in Rivers and Bayelsa states to lend their full support to the current administration under Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara.

The call came when Eze Onunwkwuruigbo III of Rivers and Bayelsa states, Eze Innocent Adiele Maduagwu, and others paid a visit to Eze Gbagbaka’s palace in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Eze Gbagbaka emphasized that it is both a scriptural and constitutional right for the Igbo community to stand with the governor, regardless of the political developments in the state.

Eze Gbagbaka explained that supporting the Fubara-led administration is in the best interest of the Igbo business operators in the state, as peace and stability are essential for their enterprises to thrive.

He also noted that the Supreme Court has affirmed Governor Fubara’s electoral victory, further solidifying the case for the Igbo community to rally behind the governor. Eze Maduagwu, in response, assured Eze Gbagbaka that the Igbo community will do what is necessary to maintain a peaceful and cordial relationship between the Rivers State Government and their people. Eze Gbagbaka, in turn, praised Eze Maduagwu for his relentless stance on justice and good governance in the state.