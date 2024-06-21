Rivers CP Urges Tactical Units To Continue Apprehending Criminals

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has urged Octopus Strike Force Police unit and other tactical units in the State to continue apprehending criminals to ensure the state is safe for residents and investors. CP Disu gave the charge when he commissioned one storey security post built by the Octopus Strike Force Police unit inside their facility.

CP Disu who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Adepoju Gbenga, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration and Finance, DCP Samuel Erale, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko and other senior officers, in his speech commended the the Commander of the Octopus Strike Force Police unit for the vision and completion of the project.

The Rivers Police Boss asserted that the edifice is significant and will still be standing in the next 20 years. CP Disu thanked everybody who contributed in making the completion of the project possible.

Earlier, the Commander of Octopus, Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP) Juliana Wealth in his welcome address stated that he is proud to witness the culmination of their hardwork and dedication in enhancing the security infrastructure in the command.

CSP Wealth disclosed that the new facilities will not only improve their operational capabilities but also provide a more secured environment for officers and the society.

In his vote of thanks, the Second in Command(2iC) of Octopus Strike Force Unit, SP Kenneth Agbo thanked the CP and members of his management team for gracing the event.

SP Agbo assured the Commissioner of Police that the unit will not let him down adding that they will continue to arrest criminals.

Highpoints of the event was cutting of ribbon at the one storey building signifying the Commissioning and inspection of new cells by the CP which was also constructed by the Octopus unit. The Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Nkpolu, Azikiwe and Olu-Obasanjo were all in attendance.