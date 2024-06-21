Rivers Political Crisis: We’re Combat Ready To Counter Any Breach Of Peace – CP

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu says the command is prepared to counter any breach of peace in the state. CP Disu made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Monday at Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

He stated that his men are on ground to counter any forces or any unforeseen circumstances that could cause the breach of peace, stressing that the command was aware of the crisis on the tenure of LGA chairmen in the state. CP Disu said “we have gotten one court order and the court of Appeal has asked everyone to exercise restrain till 20th of this month which he said is “just about 3 days ahead”, even as he called on members of the public, especially parents, not to allow their children for any political moves but to respect the law and allow peace reign.

“Our officers are on ground to counter any criminal and diatabilizing forces even as he lauded the efforts of his men. “We are not taking it lightly. we are ready to go all out and our officers are there. this is just to reassured members of the public we are on ground to perform our duty”.

Meanwhile scores of Youth on Tuesday took over many Council secretariats in Rivers State Video circulating online showed were some Youth were chasing the outgone Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Council at about 8am when he came to the secretariat. Meanwhile, Youth opposed to the outgone LGA Chairmen have also taken over Emohua, Obio/Akpor and some other LGAs as at press time.