Rivers NSCDC Dislodges Illegal Bunkering Operation In Cemeteries At Abalama, Oproama Communities

In a swift response to the Commandant General’s marching order; the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Rivers State Command has uncovered and dislodged the activities of unscrupulous elements refining crude oil locally and illegally at the Cemeteries located in Abalama and Oproama Communities in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Addressing the newsmen during a 4 hour operational tour on water with the Marine Antivadal Squad, the Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Olufemi Ayodele hinted that the uncovering of the illegal bunkering site was successful through credible and sustained intelligence.

“Recall that the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR gave a marching order to all Formations in the Niger Delta to step up their Intelligence and Operational efficiency; acting on this directive the Rivers State Commandant Basil Igwebueze deployed the Marine Antivadal Squad to the crime scene where several boats filled with crude oil and refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were sighted”

“This is Abalama community and behind us is Oproama community as well where Cemeteries were converted to illegal bunkering sites; Upon our arrival the Suspects took to their heels knowing the Squad had superior fire power; the NSCDC as an environmental friendly agency outrighly condemn all acts of environmental pollution, degradation of the aquatic life and economic sabotage”.

“We have contacted some good people in the 2 communities and they are cooperating with us so that the perpetrators would be apprehended in due course. However, the quantities in litres of the locally refines AGO cannot be ascertained”. Consequently, the Rivers State Command Helmsman has further issued a stern warning against the activities of Vandals and illegal bunkerers in the State affirming that the fight against Oil theft is a relentless war and suspects arrested with their sponsors would be made to face the full wrath of the law.