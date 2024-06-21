News

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Wants Ugochinyere Ikenga Called To Order

Rt. Hon Dekor

The Chairman of the Rivers Caucus at the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Dekor has condemned the lawmaker representing Ideato North/South federal constituency in the House, Hon. Ugochinyere Ikenga for what he described as his irresponsible conduct and unwarranted interference in the affairs of Rivers State.

Rt. Hon Dekor in a strongly worded statement on Thursday, accused Ugochinyere of repeatedly making misleading statements regarding the ongoing disagreement between the Rivers State governor, the House of Assembly, and Local Government Chairmen.

According to Rt. Hon. Dekor who represents Khana/Gokana federal Constituency as well as Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Hon. Ugochinyere has disregarded decorum and responsible behavior expected from his position as a federal lawmaker. 

He stated that Ugochinyere’s recent press briefing, filled with what he termed as blackmail, half-truths, lies, and malicious propaganda, undermines due process and ongoing judicial proceedings in Rivers State.

Rt. Hon Dekor further criticized Hon. Ugochinyere’s involvement in Rivers State matters, noting that he is from Imo State and thus lacks the authority or relevance to intervene in local disputes in Rivers. 

He dismissed his actions as detrimental to the integrity of the House of Representatives and called on the House leadership to take immediate disciplinary action against the lawmaker.

