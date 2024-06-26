Lagos Police Inspector Dies Fighting With Naval Officers

A yet-to-be-identified by Police Inspector has died on Saturday during an altercation with Naval officers in Okokomaiko area of Ojo local government area in Lagos State.

The Policeman and four of his colleagues were said to be on a routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo when the incident occurred.

Trouble was said to have started after the policemen accosted a motorcycle rider along Igbo-Elerin road over alleged traffic offence.

The motorcycle rider, who was dressed in mufti, was carrying another person when the policemen stopped the motorcycle.

The rider and his partner, who claimed to be Naval personnel, allegedly resisted Police arrest.

An eyewitness said the duo on the motorcycle allegedly engaged the policemen in a heated argument. The situation later degenerated into a fight between the policemen and the rider, who later turned out to be Naval officer.

The deceased Police officer slumped and died in the ensuing melee.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said a report was received at Okokomaiko Police Station around 4.30pm on Saturday from some members of the public that some policemen who were on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin, tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at Beno filling station.

He said the two men in mufti on the motorcycle, who claimed to be Naval officers, resisted the arrest and thereafter confrontd the policemen.

“Other Naval personnel on uniform arrived the scene and supported their colleagues in the attack. While one Inspector slumped and was unconscious, the Naval officers absconded from the scene. The Inspector was rescued and was rushed to an hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead. The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO added.