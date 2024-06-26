BSG Takes Sylva To Court Over Alleged Murders

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said the state will institute legal action against the killers of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Brass Local Government Area on November 12, 2023.

The 31-year-old George Sibo was killed when the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 11 governorship poll, Chief Timipre Sylva, led his party members and supporters to invade the collation centre and held INEC officials hostage.

At the burial of the deceased in Twon-Brass on Thursday, Governor Diri directed the state Attorney-General to commence legal action against Chief Sylva, a former governor of the state, and those who stormed the collation centre.

The Bayelsa governor expressed sadness over the dastardly killing of the young man and promised that the state government will bring the culprits to book.

He stated that as chief security officer of the state, he declined using his powers in the face of provocation against the main opposition party candidate in the election, who prevented the PDP from campaigning in his community, Nembe-Bassambiri.

Diri emphasised that as governor he deliberately did not challenge the excesses of the APC candidate as it would have resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

The governor described Sibo as a hero, who died defending democracy.

He said: “There are a lot of questions to answer. What was the candidate of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, doing at the collation centre in Twon-Brass a day after the election? Why did he go there with the large crowd that led to the killing of this young man?

“I am pained and that was why I directed that autopsy be carried out, which has been done. I have further directed the Attorney-General to institute a case against Timipre Sylva and all those that invaded the collation centre that led to the killing of George Sibo.

“The Attorney-General of Bayelsa State will institute the legal action to unravel his killers. The government of Bayelsa State is there to protect the lives of our people. I came here to mourn with you as we inter a promising young man of our state and of Brass kingdom.”

The governor also directed the immediate employment of the deceased’s two wives in the state civil service to enable them take care of their children.

In her remarks, member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Marie Ebikake, explained that the people of Twon-Brass do not usually delay the interment of a young adult but they had to wait because of the governor’s interest to honour the deceased with his presence and thanked him for being true to his words.

Also, the Brass PDP Caucus Chairman, Chief Sam Ateke, stated that although the people of the area were saddened by the sudden death of their son, they were consoled by the esteemed presence of the governor and his entourage to sympathise with them.

Chief Ateke also thanked the governor for his resolve to unmask the killers of the party faithful through legal means and promised that the Brass people will cooperate with the government to get justice.

An uncle of the deceased, Chief Bibi Williams, equally expressed gratitude to the governor for honouring and respecting the sacrifice of their son for the PDP by coming to pay his last respect to Sibo. Earlier, Governor Diri paid a courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, and the council of chiefs at his palace.