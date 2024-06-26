Unknown Gunmen Kill Former SUG President In Ahoada

Report says suspected cultists have shot dead one Endwell Awunze along Ula-Pata in Ahoada town, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State amid the political crisis in the State.

We gathered that Mr. Awunze who is suspected to be a whistleblower against cultism and other violent crime in Okporowo community in Ahoada East may have been on the trail of the suspects before his untimely death last night.

Our source revealed that Mr. Awunze left the venue of the protest opposite Ahoada East Council where they were protesting against tenure elongation of Local Government Chairman and boarded a motorcycle at about 7pm yesterday, 18th June 2024.

The source also disclosed that as the Motorbike was navigating along Ula-Pata road, three gunmen who had already laid ambush opened fire on Mr. Awunze who died instantly while the driver of the motor bike sustained gunshot injuries and has been rushed to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

At 7am this morning,the corpse of Mr Awunze was still at the scene of crime.

Mr Awunze until his death was an oil pipeline surveillance worker.

When contacted Spokesperson Rivers State Police Command SP Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the incident, said Mr. Awunze was killed by unknown gunmen adding that investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign,a human rights organization has expressed worries over the negative effects the political crisis may instigate in Rivers State.

National Coordinator of the organization, Comrade Prince Wiro while reacting to the incident in Ahoada said that cultists and other criminal elements may take advantage of the chaotic situation in the state to perpetrate evil.

Comrade Wiro urged Political gladiators in the state to carry out their activities within the confines of the law, as information has it that some mischievous politicians are recruiting all manner of violent personalities to achieve their aim. The National Coordinator called on the Police and other security agencies in the state to double their effort to arrest the security challenges that may arise as a result of the political crisis.