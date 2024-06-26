Non-Indigenes Celebrate Inclusion In Governance In Rivers

The Non-Indigenous community in Rivers State has expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Rivers State for his inclusive approach in governance.

High Chief Uchenna Okokoba, Director of Mobilization for the Non-Indigenes Simplified Movement, highlighted this commendable gesture in a recent statement.

“We extend our special appreciation to the Executive Governor of Rivers State for this sense of inclusivity given to Non-Indigenes in the State, by giving us 23/23. We will not fail in delivering at all levels in support of the good works of the administration,” said High Chief Okokoba.

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to High Chief (Dr) Sam Anya, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Non-Indigenous Matters and Coordinator of the Non-Indigenes Simplified Movement.

“Special thanks to our capacity Leader, High Chief (Dr) Sam Anya (Akaekpuchionwa). If in six months of your appointment, these giant strides are achieved, that means before the end of the Governor’s first tenure, monumental successes will be achieved,” he added.

The statement praised the leadership of High Chief Anya for unifying the Non-Indigenous community and weakening opposition in the state. “Non-Indigenes in the State are proud of your leadership, which has weakened oppositions in the State, making our brothers and sisters on the side come to identify with us,” Okokoba noted.

He also recognized the contributions of those working with the Coordinator. “Special recognition to all those working with our capable Coordinator, who may have assisted in one way or the other to achieve this. God bless you all,” he said.

High Chief Okokoba congratulated the newly appointed non-indigenous members of the caretaker committee across the 23 local government areas. He urged them to increase mobilization, demonstrate loyalty, and be good ambassadors of the Non-Indigenous community. Okokoba emphasized the importance of respecting host communities and participating actively in the movement’s functions. The statement concluded with a call to prepare for the inauguration and sensitization visits by the movement’s leaders to the various local governments. “Leaders of Non-Indigene SIMplified Movements in the State will visit the various Local Governments for Inauguration and sensitization. Make necessary preparations to receive the Leaders,” Okokoba advised.