Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Applauds FCT Minister For Winning ThisNigeria Infrastructure And Leadership Award

…Commends President Tinubu For Confidence Reposed On Wike

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, has applauded the conferment of the prestigious Gold Prize for Infrastructure and Exceptional Leadership Award of ThisNigeria newspaper on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The award was presented to the former Rivers State governor on Thursday at the 2024 ThisNigeria Lecture and Awards Ceremony held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, described the accolade as well-deserved.

“I congratulate our leader and the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on this prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding performance and exceptional leadership in developing the nation’s capital,” Rt. Hon. Dekor said.

The federal lawmaker noted that under Wike’s stewardship, the FCT has witnessed remarkable infrastructural transformation and improved liveability for residents.

His words: “The evidence of Chief Wike’s impact is there for all to see – new roads, housing, mass transit systems, recreational parks, and other critical infrastructure that have greatly enhanced the landscape of Abuja and the overall quality of life”.

Rt. Hon. Dekor commended the Minister for his commitment to improving security, sanitation, and the general urban renewal of the FCT, adding that Wike’s visionary leadership and execution hasl positioned Abuja as a modern, liveable, and linvestor-friendly city.

According to him, “The Gold Prize for Infrastructure and Exceptional Leadership Award is a testament to Chief Wike’s hard work, innovation, and passion for developing the nation’s capital. This recognition will no doubt spur him to sustain the momentum and consolidate on the progress made so far.”

Rt. Hon. Dekor, the leader of the Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives, took

the opportunity to express gratitude for the leadership of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and commended the number one citizen for the confidence Reposed on the FCT Minister.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, a one-time Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as former Works Commissioner in the state, expressed confidence that with Wike at the helm of affairs, the FCT will continue to witness accelerated development that meets the aspirations of residents and visitors alike, urging the Minister to remain steadfast in his efforts to transform Abuja into a world-class city.