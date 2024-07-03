Eze Okwuta Commends Gov Fubara Over Elevation Of Wodo, Appointments of OBALGA CTC Chair

The traditional ruler of Rumuokwuta Clan of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (OBALGA), Eze Promise Ozinye Chika, has praised Governor Siminialayi Fubara over the recent appointments of Hon. Chijioke Ihunwo as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council and His Royal Majesty, King Chike Worlu Wodo as the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

In a press statement on recent developments in the state at his Elioparanwo palace of Monday, Eze Chika said he was overjoyed by these appointments, which he believed will bring great progress and development not just to OBALGA Council but to the state in general.

“Hon. Chijoke Ihunwo is a respected and capable leader who I am confident will work tirelessly to improve the lives of our people”, Chika said.

He described the elevation of His Royal Majesty, King Wodo to lead the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers as a most fitting choice.

Accordingly to Chika, “As a renowned and revered traditional ruler himself, I know King Chike Worlu Wodo will provide excellent stewardship and guidance to all the traditional institutions in our state.”

Eze Chika further praised Governor Siminialayi Fubara for making these strategic appointments, saying they demonstrate a commitment to grassroots development and the preservation of cultural heritage.

“With Hon. Ihunwo at the helm of Obio/Akpor LGA and King Wodo guiding the traditional rulers’ council, I have no doubt that our community and state will witness tremendous progress in the months and years ahead,” Eze Chika confidently declared. “I pledge my full support and that of my entire Rumuokwuta kingdom to work closely with these new leaders to uplift our people and take Rivers State to even greater heights”, he intoned.