Cordelia Eke Emerges Rivers First Female NBA Chairman, Vows Transformative Leadership

In a historic victory, Mrs. Cordelia U. Eke has emerged as the pioneering female Chairman of the influential Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Port Harcourt Branch. Eke defeated her closest rival, Madam Felicia Nwoke, and third-place contestant Mr. Geoffrey Joseph, to clinch the coveted position.

Eke, who was the branch’s former Secretary, was backed by the Progressives group, while Nwoke was sponsored by the long-dominant Integrity Group. The fiercely contested election saw Eke polling 255 votes to Nwoke’s 220, in a clear mandate for change.

A celebrated criminal law practitioner and director in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Eke has held several leadership roles within the NBA, African Bar Association, and other legal organizations. She is acclaimed for her expertise in criminal litigation and has authored a best-selling book on the subject.

In her acceptance speech, Eke expressed gratitude to her supporters and pledged to unify the branch, reinvigorate pro bono services, enhance legal education, and empower the next generation of female lawyers. She declared that her tenure would be marked by “wisdom, courage and progress.” The historic election of Cordelia Eke as Rivers State’s first female NBA Chairman has been celebrated across the legal community, with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) hailing her as a trailblazer whose leadership will inspire women to shatter glass ceilings.