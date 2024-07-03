News

Prof Odu Felicitates With Lady Valerie On Her Birthday

Lady Valerie Fubara

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has felicitated with Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara as she celebrates her Birthday on Saturday, 29th June 2024.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, May 29th 2024, Prof Odu described Lady Valerie as an epitome of grace, compassion and dedication to the welfare of the Rivers People, noting that Lady Valerie’s humility and friendly disposition remains a source of inspiration to all.

According to the Deputy Governor, Lady Valerie is a strong Pillar of support to our amiable Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara who has contributed to the superlative performance of the Governor in the Governance of our dear State. Prof. Odu wished the First Lady of the State many happy returns and prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep her in good health.

