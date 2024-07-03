We Recognize Role Of Church In Building Decent Society – Gov Fubara

The Rivers State Government says it recognizes the crucial role faith-based organizations play in the social and moral fabric of our society.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated this while speaking at the 36th Anniversary Celebration of Foundation Faith Church, Salem City of Faith, Rumuomasi in Port Harcourt, on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said their work complements Government’s effort to build a stronger and more compassionate Rivers State, noting that this year’s theme “Rescue,” resonates deeply with both our spiritual and civic duties.

Governor Fubara said in times of challenge, uncertainty and change, we are all called to be agents of rescue in our families, neighbourhoods and State, adding that Foundation Faith Church has continued to be a beacon of hope and a source of rescue for 36 years through outreach programmes, counselling services and spiritual guidance.

The State Chief Executive who commended the Church for lifting countless individuals from despair to hope and from darkness to light supported the Church with the sum of 20 million naira.

In his Sermon, the founder of Foundation Faith Church, Archbishop Sam Amaga, who spoke on the theme “Rescue,” drawn from Jude 1:23. Said the Church was sent on a Rescue Mission to the Earth by our Lord Jesus Christ to save unbelievers from hell, noting that we were first reconciled to God by Christ in order to rescue other people.

According to him, Evangelism should be the burden of every believer and not a Church department reserved only for the Pastors.

He stressed that as followers of Christ, we must embrace the habit of Soul-Winning, which he said is our primary assignment. Also speaking, the National Coordinating Bishop of Nigeria, Foundation Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop Ogoliegbune Hillary, said although the journey has been tough, God has helped His handmaiden and Founder, Archbishop Sam Amaga, throughout these 36 years by equipping him with His Grace and Mercy, while commending the Rivers State Government for supporting and identifying with the Church.