The Honourable Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, Dr Adaeze Oreh said so far there are currently no active cases or any outbreak of cholera or acute water diarrhoea in the State.

She made the disclosure while briefing the press on the state ‘s preparedness in response to outbreaks of cholera nationally.

She informed that the state has pre-positioned commodities around historical hot spots, built capacity of health personnel and commenced community health education for safe hygienic practices using seasonal outbreak modelling.

” The State surveillance is at an all high for triggers and suspected cases. The infectious disease treatment centre at the Rivers State University which is marked for upgrade to an infectious disease institute is ready and able to manage cases in the case of any eventuality.

Working in partnership with World Health Organization (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control Nigeria (NCDC), other sister Ministries, Agencies and stakeholders, we will remain resolute and proactive to ensure health security for residents of Rivers State without panic or stigma”, the health expert assured.

Promising state Government’s commitment to adequately support, respond and contain these priority diseases, the Health Boss advised residents to ensure safety of drinking water, practice good hygiene, regular hand washing with soap and clean water before eating, preparing food, and after using the toilet as well as use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

She maintained that fingernails should be kept short and clean to prevent bacterial buildup, food be thoroughly cooked and consumed while warm, fruits and vegetables thoroughly washed with clean water before consumption, food properly covered to protect it from contamination, stopping of open defaecation, ensure toilets are properly maintained, cleaned, and are at a safe distance from water sources stressing that cholera is preventable.

She also warned against bathing, wading, or swimming in potentially contaminated water bodies while enjoining everyone to be good advocates for health and seek help from nearest health facility when ill. and be good advocates for health.

Dr Oreh who promised to continuously update residents on any new developments, however warned against creating panic or spreading misinformation stressing that collective effort is crucial in ensuring the safety of the communities.

It will be recalled that in the past 4 weeks the state had about 16 suspected cases of Acute Watery diarrhoea across 3 communities in coastal areas of Andoni Local Government Area with 2 associated deaths. The scenario was rapidly resolved, and 2 samples tested positive for cholera by screening tool with a Rapid Diagnostic test (not confirmed by culture).