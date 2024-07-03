Prof. Odu Plays Host To Reformed Traders Association Of Nigeria

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has expressed appreciation to the Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria for their unalloyed support for the Sir Siminalayi Fubara led Administration in Rivers State.

Prof Odu stated this while playing host to members of the Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, 26th June, 2024.

The Deputy Governor said the Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria stood by the Governor and herself before, during and after the 2023 election, noting that their support made a huge statement.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank you for the support you gave to the Governor and my humble self during the last election, we know that the traders are one of the groups we can rely on, because you are massive just like the youths who are also massive”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof Odu pleaded with them to continue to pray for the success of the Gov. Fubara led Administration, for good governance and for Peace in the State, stressing that the Governor tries not to lose his focus, but we still need prayers for a peaceful environment, where people are joyful, excited and work together as a family to move the State forward.

In his remarks the President of the Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria, Amb. Edi Bright Chinedu said the membership of the Association which cuts across the 36 States of the Federation would be ten years this year.

According to him they are reformed by their way of doing business, in their behaviour and the way they attend to issues, while pledging their total support for the present Administration in the State. Also speaking the South-South Women Leader of Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria Mrs Ugochi Oroma Julianna Nwokeoma said the purpose of their visit was to express their commitment to supporting the developmental initiative of the State and also explores avenues of collaboration and mutual benefit.