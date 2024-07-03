Metro

The Caretaker Committee Chairman Of Khana LGA, Amb. Marvin Yobana During His Assessment Tour Of The LGA On Saturday Visited The People Of Kaa In  Khana Constituency 1

During the visit, the people oriented Chairman met with His Royal Highness, Mene Benjamin Kii to resolve security issues between the Maritime Workers from Andoni LGA at the Kaa Market and the Kaa Youths which was capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in both communities that ply their business in the area.

The CTC boss was accompanied on the visit by the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Tambari Sydney Gbara,  Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Victor Kii, and some stakeholders in the area.

His Royal Highness siezed the opportunity to draw the attention of the CTC Chairman and the commissioners to the deplorable state of some government infrastructure in the community.

He cited examples of such facilities like the famous Community Secondary School, Kaa which was been abandoned by past administrations in the state. He noted that the facility is no longer conducive for learning due to its deplorable state.

Mene Kii pointed out that the students have been relocated to the UBE primary school as a temporary measure to aid their learning.

He also appealed to the Council boss to assist the Community in rebuilding the Kaa Community Hall and Motor Park.

The Council boss assured the  Council Of Chiefs of His Excellency, Governor Fubara’s commitment to the development of the area.

He further assured them of the state government’s desire to bringing good governance to Khana and called upon them to rally their support to the Governor’s administration.

Amb. Yobana used the opportunity to call on youths in the area to shun violence and criminality. He further warned that his tenure has zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices; advising youths of both communities to embrace peace and continue to live in unity.

