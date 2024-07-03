RSG Embarks On BHCPF Training For Newly Recruited Midwives

….Moves to Prevent Maternal, Infant Mortality

To build capacity of midwives on life saving skills as skill birth attendants, and reiterate State Government’s commitment to Primary Health Care, Rivers State Government has embarked on a Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) training for 80 newly recruited midwives in Port Harcourt.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health Dr Adaeze Chidimma Oreh who outlined the importance of the training, disclosed Government’s resolve to ensure quality health service delivery stressing that no mother or child should die in Rivers State.

She emphasized the relevance of BHCPF as an intervention fund to augment for human resources especially skilled birth attendance across the health facilities.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Prof. Kinikanwo Green, the Honourable Commissioner noted that the nurses anthem encapsulates the essence of the training and expressed belief that there will be no maternal or infant mortality in the primary health care facilities.

Dr Oreh solicited for the co-operation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) midwives in improving quality of care while reiterating the importance of paying rapt attention and zeal to learning new strategies required for improved service delivery.

The head of Midwives’ Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), Dr Phyllis Ogah, said the training being a vital journey under the fund marks the beginning of an important chapter, not just for them, but for the countless mothers, children, and families whose lives the midwives will touch and transform.

She noted that their role as midwives is one of profound significance in maternal and child health, providing care, comfort, and critical services during some of the most pivotal moments in a family’s life.

She called for their expertise, dedication, and compassion in contributing to healthier communities and a brighter future for all while ensuring that every mother and newborn receives the care they need.

“Under the BHCPF, you are equipped with the resources and support to deliver skilled care and make a lasting impact. This program aims to bridge gaps in healthcare access and quality, particularly in underserved areas.

Commitment to this cause is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of dedicated healthcare professionals”, she added.

On his part, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund focal person, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Gateway, Mr Buduzhi Gift Oguzor charged the midwives to be cautious and kind to mothers and caregivers to enhance improved service delivery and quality of care. Other partners who made commitments were World Health Organization (WHO), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and UNICEF.