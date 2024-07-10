Peter Obi Commends EFCC Boss For Raising Alarm Over ‘Massive’ Looting Of Nigeria’s Treasury

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has commended the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, over the alarm raised on the fleecing of Nigeria’s wealth.

In a statement on X, the former Anambra Governor said the alarm by the anti-graft Boss is in line with his advocacy for priority to be given to “tackling of grand corruption, which has ravaged our economy and impoverished our citizens.”

Obi maintained that It’s “crucial to hold those who engage in cronyism and nepotism, stressing that the “EFCC chairman’s resolve to confront this scourge head-on is laudable, and I urge him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of verifiable cases.”

Obi’s statement reads;

The recent alarm that was raised by the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede on the massive looting of our treasury and assets by public officials in Nigeria deserves commendation.

I have consistently advocated for prioritizing the tackling of grand corruption, which has ravaged our economy and impoverished our citizens.

I urge anti-graft agencies to focus on investigating grand theft and corruption in government and public asset management, such as oil theft, budget padding, contract inflation, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds.

It’s also crucial to hold those who engage in cronyism and nepotism. Lesser agencies can handle minor cases of petty theft and money spraying at parties.

The EFCC chairman’s resolve to confront this scourge head-on is laudable, and I urge him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of verifiable cases.

Together, we must ensure that those responsible for this large-scale pillage are held accountable and that our nation’s wealth is protected for the benefit of all Nigerians.

By prioritizing high-impact cases, we can restore public trust, strengthen institutions, and ensure leadership that saves enough funds for healthcare, education, and infrastructure, pulling people out of poverty. It is time for accountability and transparency to prevail.

Enough is enough.

A new Nigeria is