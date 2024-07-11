Chieftaincy Stool: Court Fixes Sept. 23 For Continuation Of Cross Examination Of Chief Ipalibo Igbanibo Igonikon George

The cross examination of Chief Ipalibo Igbanibo Igonikon George in the suit challenging the installation of his younger brother, and second son of their late father, HRH, Alabo Hon. Datonye Igbanibo Igonikon as the Paramount Head of Chief Prince Kariboye Geoge Amachree Chieftaincy Houses continues hold on September 23, 2024.

The case with suit No. DHC/75/2021 which came up for trial at the Rivers State High Court 25, Presided over by Justice Okogbule Gbasam on Monday began with the claimant, Chief Ipalibo I. I. George now known as Abiotonaa George taken to the witness box and was cross examined by his lawyer.

The matter was later adjourned by the court to September 23, for furthering hearing. A senior Chief in George’s House in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Ayemonia George spoke to newsmen after the adjournment.

Chief Ayemoni George said the family members were in court over the challenge by the claimant to the said stool and inheritance of the property.

According to Chief Ayemonia George, the eldest son of late Chief Igonikon George who instituted Suit No.DHC/75/2021 challenging the decision of the George’s compound for the installation of the second son of late Chief Igonikon George is not the rightful occupant of the stool, saying he is not qualified to occupy such prestigious stool due to his past record. .

He maintained that the entire George’s compound unanimously installed the 2nd son as their Paramount Head because it was the turn and right of late Chief Igbonibo I. George who was then alive, adding that the transfer of the right to the second son was made by the late Chef Igbonibo Igonikon George himself, saying that the struggle to restore the father’s dignity earned him the position he is occupying. The claimant lost his right due to some unexplainable records in the past that are too shameful to mention in public, Chief Ayemonia George emphasized.

Chief Ayemonia George alleged further that the claimant equally failed to defend the stool of his late father when it was challenged by outsiders, rather it was the second son that spearheaded the move to settle the matter out of court amicably and restored Chief Igbanibo to the stool.

He emphatically stated that it was the second son who defended the father’s right and Chief Igonikon George Chieftaincy Family in the compound before the High Court Degema and Apeal Court in Port Harcourt which give judgement on 22nd July 2021, saying that that spurred the Chief Igonikon George Chieftain House for the presentation and installation of Alabo Datoye Igbanibo Igonikon George. Explaining further, he said the second son was also the main financier of the family that expended huge amount of money as legal fees to challenge the move by the then Regent, Prince George House and Chiefs to protect the Igonikon Family interest and won Prince George Karibo Amachree House in Suit No. DHC/44/2013.