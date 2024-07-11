FRSC Honours King Nnkpe, Ondukwu As Special Marshalls

In a significant move to enhance road safety and security across the nation, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the National Leadership of Special Marshals (SM) have honored two distinguished personalities – HRH King (Dr.) Emperor John Nkpe JP, Amb, Oneh-eh Alesa X (paramount ruler) Alesa Eleme and Mrs. Minugiano Salome Abrahams Ondukwu – with the prestigious title of Honorary Special Marshals.

Speaking during the investiture and award presentation ceremony held in Port Harcourt last Tuesday, Corps Marshall, Shehu Muhammed, representing the FRSC, emphasized the crucial role of Special Marshals in complementing the efforts of the Commission in ensuring safety and sanity on the roads.

He stressed the need for more Nigerians to volunteer and join the Special Marshals, highlighting the importance of having individuals of impeccable character who are willing to make selfless sacrifices.

The State Sector Commander, CC Christopher Kuje, praised the two awardees for their unwavering commitment and dedication in supporting the FRSC, both through the provision of essential infrastructure and the rendering of valuable services.

He underscored the significance of this recognition, which aims to encourage and motivate these distinguished individuals to continue to Service:

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, King Sir (Dr.) Nkpe stated that his contributions to the growth and development of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other sister security agencies began around 15 years ago when he served as the Chairman of the Eleme Chambers of Commerce, Mines, and Industry.

The traditional ruler condemned the common perception that portrays officers in uniform as inherently untrustworthy individuals. He emphasized the important role these public servants play in maintaining law, order, and safety within the community.