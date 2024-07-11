News

Hospitality Mgt Guru Sues For Peace Among Political Gladiators

Ada Mbano

…Makes Case For Investors

The managing director of Winners Hotel Rumuaholu, Port Harcourt, Ada Mbano has called for truce among the warring factions in the political crisis rocking in Rivers State.

Ada Mbano who spoke when members of the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance paid her a courtesy visit at her hotel office recently also advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used to settle political scores.

The Winners hotel’s MD, Ada Mbano said there is every need to main peace and good relations in the state which are necessary conditions for business to thrive and investors attracted to the state. All that is needed is to embrace peace and hard work by the youths to succeed in life, she declared.

