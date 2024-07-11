Metro

Rivers Police Command Arrests Officer Extorting Innocent Citizens Using POS

The Rivers state Police command says the command has arrested some Police Officers taking innocent citizens to Point of Sale(POS) machines and forcefully order them(citizens) to make withdrawal.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command said based on the complaints the command received both from social media handles where some unprofessional Police officers will arrest innocent citizens, drive them around town, take them to various Point of Sales(POS) and extorted them of their hard earn money.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu commissioned a Police team to investigate the matter.

SP Koko disclosed that some Police Officers have been arrested.  CP Disu in the meantime, has appealed to members  of the public to come forward to identify the Police officers who have been arrested.

