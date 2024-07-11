Gov Fubara Swears In New Commissioner

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as a new commissioner following his screening and confirmation by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly earlier on Monday. The ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt at around 5 pm.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Governor Fubara defended his recognition of the Oko-Jumbo-led assembly, asserting it as the lawfully recognized legislative body.

He also expressed disappointment with the police’s handling of a recent bomb explosion in Port Harcourt, suggesting that the relevant authorities were silent because the suspects were not his supporters.

The governor recalled incidents where his supporters were arrested and charged with terrorism for crimes they did not commit. Despite these challenges, Fubara stated he would continue to rely on God’s grace and protection in governing the state. Immediately after the ceremony, Governor Fubara assigned the new commissioner to the Ministry of Finance.

He noted that although Frank-Fubara is not an accountant, his diligence and dedication since they met during the 2023 governorship campaign convinced him that he was the right person for the role. “This ministry is sensitive, and I have been searching for a diligent person to lead it. Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara has shown exceptional dedication and dutifulness,” Governor Fubara said.